Eva Mendes Says She Won’t Do Sexuality or Violence in Return from Acting Hiatus

Eight years since Mendes appeared onscreen and the "Place Beyond the Pines" star has some requirements for her next film role.

The “Ghost Rider” alum revealed during the May 10 episode of “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly) that her return to Hollywood will be dependent on the types of role she receives.

“I have such a shortlist of what I will do, with [my] kids,” Mendes said. “I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, the list is short.”

Mendes last appeared onscreen in partner Ryan Gosling’s directorial debut “The Lost River,” which he also wrote and produced. The couple share two daughters. “The Other Guys” actress also voiced a supporting role as a yoga instructor in a 2021 episode of ABC Kids’ animated series “Bluey.”

Mendes previously pitched a sequel to the 2005 rom-com “Hitch” with Will Smith, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that “it’s time for a ‘Hitch 2.'”

“Acting is something that I will always love. It’s just like now that I have children, I’m kind of extreme,” Mendes said to ET. “So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours, Disney.’ That’s all that’s left.”

Vin Diesel also hinted that Mendes may reprise her “Fast and Furious” role for the two-part franchise conclusion, starting with “Fast X.”

Mendes formerly told USA Today that she “felt a lack of ambition” in her career since becoming a mother. “I feel more ambitious in the home right now than I do in the workplace,” Mendes said in 2019.

She added, “What I try to emphasize is that I don’t let them see me put attention to how I dress. They’ve never seen me get ready for something; they’ve never seen me at work, which is fine, for whoever wants to do it that way, but the way I keep it normal is by not letting them see me in these situations. I’m just Mom. And I’m more than happy to just be Mom.”

Mendes also commented in a since-deleted Instagram post that as a parent, she has limited her role selection. “There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that,” Mendes penned. “I have to set an example for my girls now.”

Meanwhile, Gosling will star in Netflix’s spy thriller “The Gray Man” opposite Chris Evans, plus is slated to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Mattel-produced “Barbie” with Greta Gerwig directing.

