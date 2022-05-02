‘Fast X’: ‘Now You See Me’ Director Louis Leterrier Replacing Justin Lin

Leterrier previously directed "Clash of the Titans" as well as episodes of "Lupin."

Director Louis Leterrier is officially set to steer “Fast X” after longtime “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin exited the franchise last week amicably over creative differences.

Letterier is set to take over the Universal film starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel, plus Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Cardi B.

Director Lin left the film one week into production, issuing a social media announcement to explain the “difficult decision” to step down as director. He will still be on board as a producer, though.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” Lin said. “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the ‘Fast’ family.”

Leterrier will now take over for Lin after helming the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Lupin” and action films “Clash of the Titans” and “Now You See Me.” Leterrier most recently has been working on the French-language thriller “The Takedown” for Netflix; the film is currently in post-production.

“Fast X” is set to kick off the two-part finale for the 20-plus-year-old franchise. Production for “Fast X” began last month in London, with star and producer Diesel posting “Day 1” on social media to commemorate the start of the end.

Theron, who will reprise her villain role of Cipher after appearing in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” and last year’s “F9,” also took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes peek at the feature.

“She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga,” Theron captioned two black-and-white Instagram photos from the set. Theron later shared a photo with franchise newcomer, co-star, and fellow villain Jason Momoa, adding, “Look who decided to join the party.”

After Lin left the film, it was reported that being out a director was costing Universal an estimated $600,000 to $1 million per day. “Fast X” is still slated for a May 19, 2023 release date with Leterrier now attached.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.