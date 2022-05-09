‘Father of the Bride’ Trailer: Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan Get Ready for the Big Day

Garcia and Estefan star as parents with a rocky marriage who prep for their daughter's wedding in the HBO Max remake.

The third time’s the charm for this marital dramedy! After the original 1950 film starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor was remade 40 years later in 1991 by Nancy Meyers, “Father of the Bride” now lands a 2022 version — with a new twist.

The HBO Max film stars Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan as a Cuban-American couple trying to keep their own marriage alive while they also give away their daughter Sophie (Adria Arjona) at the altar. The beloved story includes a clash of two worlds as Sophie’s fiancé is Adam (Diego Boneta), a Mexican man whom her Cuban parents have reservations about. “Father of the Bride” debuts June 16 on HBO Max.

“There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that’s within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another,” Garcia told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it’s culturally specific, its themes are universal.”

Estefan added, “The fact that we’re two Latin cultures blending in that movie — to Anglos that might seem weird because they might pile us all into one lump, when we have these subtle differences.”

And this isn’t the first time Garcia and Estefan have acted opposite one another: The duo co-starred in HBO’s “For Love or Country” in 2000.

“We’re very close, so it was very easy to step into the room and say, ‘OK, now we’re married,'” Garcia explained.

Directed by Gaz Alazraki with a screenplay from Matt Lopez, “Father of the Bride” is another adaptation of the novel written by Edward Streeter. “Saturday Night Live” breakout Chloe Fineman also stars as an eccentric wedding planner, in the role that Martin Short originated for the 1991 version alongside Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

The Meyers’ helmed rom-com spurred a 1995 sequel and a 2020 Netflix reunion titled “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” with new cast additions Florence Pugh and Ben Platt joining returning stars Keaton, Martin, Kieran Culkin, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Check out the trailer below for the new “Father of the Bride,” premiering June 16 on HBO Max.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.