‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Trailer: Apple’s Space Race Alternate History Heads for Mars

The new season premieres on Friday, June 10.

Many space-obsessed Americans have enjoyed the recent resurgence in space travel, with private companies filling the void left by America’s space program. But for viewers of “For All Mankind,” it’s as if those programs never went away.

The Apple TV+ drama is one of the most ambitious shows on the streaming service, telling an alternative history of a Space Race that never ends. In the world of the show, the USSR beat the United States in the race to land a man on the moon, but the two countries continue to compete with each other in their quests to explore outer space. And in Season 3, which dropped its first trailer today, the stakes are higher than ever: landing on Mars.

Despite the series’ Cold War premise, the show is notable for its optimistic vision of humans flourishing through space exploration. The show’s creative team has been adamant that the point of the series is not to encourage tension with Russia, but to paint a picture of a better world where governments place more emphasis on space exploration.

“Alt-history tends to go dark and dystopian,” creator Ronald D. Moore said. “Ours is going in an opposite direction, a positive one. By expanding the space race, the world and nation became a better place.”

“For All Mankind” stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Edi Gathegi, and Wrenn Schmidt. The series was created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. Moore Davis, Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie serve as executive producers.

Apple’s official synopsis for the new season reads: “in Season 3, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.”

Season 3 of “For All Mankind” will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 10, with new episodes releasing weekly after that. You can watch the trailer below:

