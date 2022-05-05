‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: HBO Drops Epic Footage Complete with Fire-Breathing Dragons

The "Game of Thrones" prequel series debuts on HBO August 21.

HBO has delivered the fiery first footage for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon.” The 10-episode series is set to debut on the platform on August 21.

“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones,” telling the story of a civil war that occurred in the House of Targaryen. Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in the show, which hails from showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Condal co-created the series with George R.R. Martin and wrote the series, while Sapochnik directed all episodes.

Author George R.R. Martin took to his personal blog to announce that the prequel series “House of the Dragon” had completed filming back in February, and he had nothing but praise for the episodes he has seen.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” Martin wrote. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post-production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to [showrunners] Ryan [J. Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

He said previously, “I am anticipating ‘House of the Dragon’ pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

“House of the Dragon” is just one of the many, many “Game of Thrones” spinoffs that HBO has in the works. The premium cable outlet is also developing prequels “Tales of Dunk and Egg” and “10,000 Ships,” along with a “House of the Dragon” spinoff titled “9 Voyages,” which would follow Steve Toussaint’s character from the upcoming series. There are also three animated “Game of Thrones” projects in development, including one based on The Golden Empire of Yi Ti that is inspired by ancient China. HBO previously shot a pilot for an untitled “Game of Thrones” spinoff starring Naomi Watts that was ultimately not picked up to series.

