‘Hustle’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Gets Inspirational in Netflix’s Underdog NBA Drama

Sandler stars in and produces the film about a basketball scout who puts all his faith in one player.

Adam Sandler produces and stars in “Hustle,” the latest film under his overall Netflix production deal. Sandler plays fictional Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley “Sugarman” Beren, whose career hinges on Spanish player Bo Cruz, portrayed by real-life NBA star Juancho Hernangomez.

“Hustle” is also produced by LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment company, as well as Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and Sandler’s Happy Madison production company.

Queen Latifah stars as Sandler’s onscreen wife, while Ben Foster and Robert Duvall play 76ers NBA team executives. The film premieres June 8 on Netflix.

Written by Will Fetters and Taylor Materne, “Hustle” is directed by Jeremiah Zagar. The official logline reads: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Aside from “Hustle,” Sandler’s Netflix deal deepens with “Murder Mystery 2,” starring Jennifer Aniston, which is currently in post-production. Sandler also leads the biopic “Spaceman” for the streamer, based on the true story of Jakub Procházka, an orphan raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents who overcomes the odds to become the country’s first astronaut. Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, and Isabella Rossellini additionally star.

Sandler recently confirmed that he is reuniting with “Uncut Gems” writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie for a follow-up feature after winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for the tense NBA-fueled drama.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler told Entertainment Weekly about the yet-untitled project. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

The “Hubie Halloween” star previously told EW that he would “die to work” with the Safdie Brothers again. Sandler and the Safdie Brothers collaborated on a surprise short film that premiered on Vimeo in 2020. The six-minute short, titled “Goldman v Silverman,” stars Sandler and Benny Safdie as New York City street performers who get into an altercation while trying to impress tourists in Times Square.

“Hustle” premieres June 8 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.