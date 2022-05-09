Jamie Lee Curtis Kicks Off ‘Feud’ Between ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’

"It cost less than the ENTIRE craft service budget on 'Doctor Strange' and/or any other Marvel movie."

First, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) turned down Marvel meetings about Disney+’s “Loki.” Now, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Jamie Lee Curtis argues there may be one multiverse too many in theaters.

Curtis shared two Instagram snapshots, first with side-by-side posters of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which has been dominating the box office since debuting with a limited theatrical release in March.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do #1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there,” Curtis captioned, pointing out the alleged similarities between the promotional materials for the A24 film and MCU installment, directed by Sam Raimi. “Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest @familyfeud with the Doctor Strange strangers.”

In a subsequent post, Curtis called out the budget differences between the two films, now both in theaters simultaneously. (“Everything Everywhere” was budgeted at a reported $25 million, while “Doctor Strange 2” cost an estimated $200 million.)

“🚨TRUTH ALERT🚨 @everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES……AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on ‘Doctor Strange’ and/or any other Marvel movie,” Curtis penned, referencing A.O. Scott’s New York Times review of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” which compared both films.

Curtis continued, “COMPETITIVE? F— YES. I wasn’t head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks. #guessiwillneverbecastinamarvelmovie.”

Curtis previously told The Talk that a baseline requirement for “sci-fi multiverse movies” should be an emotional through-line throughout.

“If they don’t touch you, the audience leaves sort of inured,” Curtis said while promoting “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earlier this year. “Marvel movies just feel very sort of dead to me. And this is a movie that actually makes you feel tremendous heart.”

Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro also opted to spend the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opening weekend watching “Everything Everywhere All at Once” instead.

Del Toro on Monday tweeted, “I loved it. And I believe that ‘Nothing Matters’ therefore everything does. And the notion of Pain and Prejudice being inherited from generation to generation unless we examine ourselves. Skillful, smart, beautifully shot and profoundly moving.”

The “Nightmare Alley” director continued, “And also – there is MUCH that is renewed – formally, rhythmically – It feels very much a movie of the ‘now’ and it speaks to this moment. Its urgency feels both intimate and grand. GO SEE IT. Pay no mind to box office charts or punditry- it is a beautiful, worthy film to pursue! Michelle Yeoh is absolutely splendid. But so is the rest of the magnificent cast.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors the Daniels previously explained during 2022 SXSW at the film’s premiere that the A24 indie film was a larger priority for them than joining the MCU.

“We were trying to make our own multiverse movie,” Kwan said onstage.

Scheinert added, “I’m not a fan of many series or trilogies. I love a sit-down experience that starts and finishes well.”

