Jamie Lee Curtis Gave Glen Powell a NSFW Wrap Present with Her Face on It: ‘Thanks for the Ride of a Lifetime’

"One thing she did give me is a not-safe-for-work sort of contraception with her face on it," said Powell, after wrapping the Fox series "Scream Queens."

Well, at least it wasn’t a used undergarment.

Jamie Lee Curtis gifted former “Scream Queens” co-star Glen Powell a NSFW wrap present in 2016 upon finishing the show. “Top Gun: Maverick” star Powell revealed during “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that Curtis mocked their onscreen love affair after production wrapped.

“My first scene on the show is — we’re in bed, it’s like a sex scene,” Powell, who played college student Chad Radwell on the Fox horror-comedy series, explained. Curtis gave Powell a DVD of her 1985 film “Perfect,” featuring her iconic sensual aerobic dance, plus a custom contraceptive.

“One thing she did give me is a not-safe-for-work sort of contraception with her face on it,” Powell said, leading host Corden to ask, “She gave you a condom with her face on it?”

“She said, ‘Thanks for the ride of a lifetime,'” Powell added.

Now, six years later, Curtis is letting it all hang out on screen. The “Halloween” star explained during SXSW this year that she opted to not wear any body prosthetics to portray a dowdy IRS inspector in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Related 'Top Gun: Maverick' Breakout Glen Powell Made a Cocky Fighter Pilot His Own After Losing Different Role

Jamie Lee Curtis Kicks Off 'Feud' Between 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Everything Everywhere' Related Best True Crime Shows on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max

The Best LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix in 2022

“In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are,” Curtis said. “And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything.”

Curtis continued, “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal.”

The “Freaky Friday” star previously told People that she felt “embarrassed” going topless in 1983’s “Trading Places” when she was 21 years old.

“Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No,” Curtis said during “People (The TV Show!). “Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes.”

Curtis added, “I wouldn’t do it today, it’s the last thing in the world I would do now. I also am married for 37 years, I wasn’t married then. I’m a mother of children. Absolutely not.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.