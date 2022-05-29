Javier Bardem Has Read ‘Dune: Part Two’ Script, Says Sequel ‘Is Gonna Surprise People’

Bardem also called Denis Villeneuve "one of the greatest directors ever."

From a critical standpoint, “Dune” is one of the most successful studio films in recent memory. Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling take on Frank Herbert’s famously hard-to-film science fiction novel earned rave reviews and a Best Picture nomination when it was released last fall. Villeneuve’s unique vision for the desert planet of Arrakis and ability to conjure some of the unique machinery from the novel left fans feeling like the franchise is in competent hands moving forward. Many cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the second half of his adaptation, which is slated to hit theaters next October. And apparently, Javier Bardem is one of them.

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival for a wide ranging Q&A as part of the festival’s 75th anniversary celebration, Bardem shared some details about the upcoming sequel and his excitement to begin working on it (via Deadline)

“I’ve read the new draft,” Bardem said. “And I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people. They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it. It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it. [I can’t wait] to go back to the desert with those people, and I’m so happy to go back with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He’s a lovely man.”

Related Javier Bardem Gets Honest About Sean Penn's 'Disaster' 'The Last Face': Cannes Debut 'Was Like a Funeral'

Cinematographer Greig Fraser Looks Back on His Love for 'Dune' Related Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Bardem will be reprising his role as Fremen leader Stilgar in the upcoming sequel, but it may not be the last opportunity he gets to play the character. While Denis Villeneuve originally envisioned “Dune” as a two part film, he has recently teased that the franchise might not have to end with the next movie.

“There is ‘Dune’s second book, ‘The Messiah of Dune,’ which could make an extraordinary film,” Villeneuve recently said. “I always saw that there could be a trilogy; after that, we’ll see. It’s years of work; I can’t think of going further than that.”

Warner Bros. will release “Dune: Part 2” exclusively in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.