‘Halftime’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Relives ‘Hustlers’ Oscars Heartbreak and Battle to Be ‘Taken Seriously’

The Netflix documentary debuts at Tribeca, with Lopez tackling sexism, motherhood, and enduring stardom.

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is just getting started. The multi-hyphenate Grammy nominee is at the center of the Netflix documentary “Halftime,” which debuts Opening Night at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. The streamer will premiere the film, directed by Oscar-nominated Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli (“Vegas Baby”), on June 14. Watch the trailer below.

While the documentary charts J.Lo’s rise to fame, the trailer for the feature film is framed by Lopez’s determination to be “taken seriously” by the media, her peers, and the respective music and film industries.

From showcasing a tearful Lopez’s reaction to her “Hustlers” Oscars snub to reliving rumors of Lopez being considered a “diva” and disgraced entertainment broadcast reporter Billy Bush inquiring about her rear end (literally), “Halftime” charts the many hurdles Lopez has endured throughout her legacy.

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?'” Lopez’s longtime love and current fiancé, Oscar winner Ben Affleck, explains in the trailer. “And she said, ‘I expected this.'”

Lopez recalls being iced out of the Academy Awards for her scene-stealing turn in “Hustlers” through tears, saying, “It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer later added, “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else.”

And Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime performance opposite Shakira was a pinnacle moment to make a statement, with Lopez explaining she wanted to do “something with substance” and not just be “shaking our fucking asses” onstage.

“I don’t do this for an award,” Lopez sums up. “I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

Lopez most recently starred opposite Owen Wilson in the hit Peacock film “Marry Me,” which drew some inspiration from her own life in the public eye as a pop star. She also has two additional films coming up. There’s the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Josh Duhamel (who replaced Armie Hammer last year) from Amazon Studios and directed by Jason Moore. Lopez also stars in the Netflix Original thriller “The Mother” from “Mulan” director Niki Caro. Both are expected to come out later this year.

