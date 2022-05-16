‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening Con the Lottery in True Story

Inspired by a true story, the Paramount+ Original film also stars Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, and Anna Camp.

Bryan Cranston is “Breaking Bad” in a big way.

The Emmy winner stars opposite Oscar nominee Annette Bening in the true story of “professional lottery players,” retired husband and wife duo Jerry and Marge Selbee, who won millions in the Massachusetts lotto. Check out the trailer below.

The Paramount+ Original film “Jerry & Marge Go Large” tracks Cranston’s Jerry, who is disillusioned with his corporate job after working in the same company for 42 years. While being pushed to retire, Jerry discovers a mathematical loophole in the lottery and, with the help of his wife Marge (Bening), uses their winnings to revive a small Michigan town by splitting the profits. The film debuts Friday, June 17 on the streamer.

In addition to Cranston and Bening, the cast includes Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger.

“Jerry & Marge Go Large” is directed by Academy Award winner David Frankel (who most recently helmed two episodes of “Inventing Anna”) and written by Emmy nominee Brad Copeland.

Cranston will soon make a cameo appearance in the final season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel series “Better Call Saul” and currently is in the works on spy caper “Argylle” alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, and Sam Rockwell.

Bening, after “Death on the Nile,” is also set to star in another real-life adaptation based on 64-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad who attempted to become the first person to ever swim from Cuba to Florida. Bening will play the titular role in the biopic “Nyad,” with Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifan also starring. Bening additionally leads the feature “Poolman,” written, directed, and starring Chris Pine about a poolkeeper who discovers a Los Angeles water heist.

“Jerry & Marge Go Large” first premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival before landing on Paramount+ Friday, June 17.

Gil Netter and Levantine Films produce the film, with Kevin Halloran serving as an executive producer. Amy Baer also produced via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, with “Jerry & Marge” marking the label’s first production. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on the original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

