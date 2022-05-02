John Woo Set to Finally Remake His Own Classic ‘The Killer’ — for Peacock

Woo has been in the works on an English language reimagining of his 1989 classic for over a decade.

John Woo will return to direct “The Killer” after all.

Following over a decade of discussions around the English-language adaptation of his 1989 classic film, Woo confirmed that he will helm a reimagining for Peacock in collaboration with Universal Pictures. “The Killer” is about a seasoned assassin who takes on one last job, during which he accidentally blinds a nightclub singer. In order to pay for an operation to fix her sight, the killer for hire agrees to assassinate a high-ranking triad boss, just as the police are tracking him down. Chow Yun-fat, Sally Yeh, and Danny Lee star in the original.

In 2018, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was set to lead a gender-swapped remake as the assassin; there has been no word yet on official casting for the Peacock Original. The new version will arrive on the streamer next year.

Per Peacock, “celebrated action auteur John Woo returns to reimagine and direct his own classic” for the streamer, which has boasted “exceptional growth” during the first quarter of 2022, topping rival streaming network Netflix.

Additional Peacock Original films announced for 2023 as part of the Universal Pictures collaboration include “Shooting Stars,” LeBron James’ first installment under his NBCUniversal production deal alongside Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. “Shooting Stars” follows James’ origin story as a high school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Academy Award nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are also producing along with The SpringHill Company.

“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer produces “Praise This,” a dramedy about a community church choir that moves in a “hipper musical direction” after a new singer (Chloe Bailey) joins with ties to an irreverent hip-hop star.

Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal, said in a press statement, “We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans. Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the success of the Peacock-Universal rom-com “Marry Me” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

