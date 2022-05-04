Bill Burr Wants Johnny Depp Haters to Apologize If Amber Heard Loses Trial

"It'd be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions,'" Burr said.

Comedian Bill Burr has weighed in on the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, which began April 11. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation suit after she discussed their allegedly abusive relationship in a Washington Post op-ed piece that his defense argues tarnished his career.

Burr shared his support for Depp during his “Monday Morning Podcast,” saying he’s “too big of a Johnny Depp fan to watch” the livestream.

“I love that guy,” Burr said (via Mediaite). “I don’t want to hear all these personal details and shit. From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying.”

He continued, “And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him, if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

The “F Is for Family” Netflix series creator added that while the public has “publicly trashed” Depp, depending on the outcome of the court case, the Oscar nominee should be given his due.

“It’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions,'” Burr said. “It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way. All of these women’s groups that, when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in. And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it! You would think they would cover this.”

Drew Barrymore and Howard Stern have also weighed in on the ongoing court case, with Barrymore calling the trial a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Radio host Stern formerly slammed Depp and accused him of “overacting” on the stand.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp has spoken out about the “instant rush to judgment” over Heard’s allegations. Depp alleged that he has lost out on millions of dollars due to the ongoing allegations.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled,” Depp said last year when accepting the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival. “It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people.”

During the trial, Depp claimed that he lost out on $22.5 million for a slated “Pirates 6” film as well as numerous other roles, including reprising his ongoing role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

