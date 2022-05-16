Chris Rock on Johnny Depp Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

"Once you sh*t in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything."

Chris Rock has weighed in on the ongoing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial and specific revelations that came out of testimonies so far.

Allegedly, Heard soiled the bed she shared with then-husband Depp. The “Edward Scissorhands” star’s former executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins III testified that the “Aquaman” actress bragged about leaving a “surprise” in Depp’s bed after a fight between the ex-couple when they were together in 2016, with Heard later describing the incident as a “horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

Depp said during the defamation turned defecation trial that Heard’s actions were “so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.” Heard then blamed the feces on Depp’s two teacup Yorkies.

Comedian Rock slammed Heard, saying during a recent standup set in London (via Vanity Fair), “Believe all women, believe all women…except Amber Heard.”

The comedian continued, “What the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. … What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy. … I’ve been with some crazy bitches but goddammit.”

And while Rock gave an update on his own headline-grabbing assault by Oscar winner Will Smith (“I got most of my hearing back,” he said), the “Fargo” star reflected on the current state of pop culture.

“Everyone’s a victim these days,” Rock said. “There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion. But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims. We say the world is addicted to opioids, no…the world is not addicted to opioids. The number one addiction in the world is attention. One of the easiest ways to get attention is to be infamous, to try to stab Dave Chappelle on stage. Or you can be a victim.”

Rock added, “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.”

The “Spiral” actor isn’t the only celebrity commenting on the Depp v. Heard case. Bill Burr argued that Heard’s “lies” have been exposed and encouraged the public to apologize for “jumping to conclusions” against Depp. Drew Barrymore called the trial a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on her talk show, and radio host Stern formerly slammed Depp and accused him of “overacting” on the stand.

The court case is still ongoing.

