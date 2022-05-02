Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Barrymore previously called the defamation suit a "seven-layer dip of insanity" during her daytime talk show.

Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Barrymore later issued an apology via Instagram video, as shared Monday. (Via Variety.) See below.

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and, for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” Barrymore explained.

She continued, “All I want to do is be a good person. I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person, and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it…And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Howard Stern formerly slammed “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp on his radio segment “The Howard Stern Show” and called the Oscar nominee a “narcissist” for the trial being televised. (To note, defendant Heard’s legal team reportedly tried to block cameras in the trial and Depp’s team did not publicly challenge the decision. Judge Penney Azcarate ultimately approved the cameras.)

“If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting, ’cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” Stern said about Depp on April 25. “You know, I got to tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

