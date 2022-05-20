Eva Green: Johnny Depp ‘Will Emerge with His Good Name’ After Amber Heard Trial

"I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world."

Eva Green is betting on Johnny Depp.

The “Casino Royale” alum took to social media to share support for her former “Dark Shadows” co-star Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”

The ongoing Depp v. Heard case began after Heard penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alleging an abusive spouse. Depp’s former girlfriends Ellen Barkin and Jennifer Grey have recently spoken out over the course of the trial, with Barkin testifying that Depp was “jealous” and “controlling” during their 1998 relationship while filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and that the actor threw a wine bottle at her.

Depp’s former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis defended Depp in witness statements during his 2020 libel suit against The Sun UK after the publication referred to Depp as a “wife-beater.”

Other members of the film and TV industry have weighed in on the pending court case. Drew Barrymore called the trial a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on her talk show. Radio host Howard Stern formerly slammed Depp and accused him of “overacting” on the stand, while Chris Rock warned audiences to “believe all women except Amber Heard.” Comedian Bill Burr argued that Heard’s “lies” have been exposed and encouraged the public to apologize for “jumping to conclusions” against Depp.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp has spoken out about the “instant rush to judgment” over Heard’s allegations. Depp alleged that he has lost out on millions of dollars due to the ongoing allegations.

“It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled,” Depp said last year when accepting the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival. “It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people.”

During the trial, Johnny Depp claimed that he lost out on $22.5 million for a slated sixth entry in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise as well as numerous other roles, including reprising his ongoing role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, which went to Mads Mikkelsen in the latest film.

