Tom Hiddleston Promises an Emotional ‘Loki’ Season 2 Is ‘Around the Corner’

And "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"definitely just messed with Loki's time-traveling plans.

Have no fear, more “Loki” is almost near. Lead star Tom Hiddleston confirmed that production will be “starting very soon” on Season 2 of the Disney+ series.

“It’s around the corner,” Hiddleston told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ll certainly be going in the summer.”

Hiddleston added he’s “excited to get the band back together,” reuniting with co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson, both of whom have confirmed their respective returns to the series.

“Loki” creator Michael Waldron, who penned “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” noted that Season 2 will be a “continued evolution” of Hiddleston’s Loki, who is caught up with the Time Variance Authority agency.

“If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground,” Waldron said. “That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me.”

And yes, “Loki” will deal with the repercussions of “Multiverse of Madness,” with Waldron hinting that after “everything that happened in this movie there’s probably some branches going all over the place.”

He added, “I imagine Mobius [Wilson] is out there watching this on a monitor, having to light up a cigarette and saying, ‘Oh my god.’ I guess we’ll have to wait and find out what that means for those guys.”

Some of that mind-bending drama that could bleed into “Loki”? The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) slaughtering the alternate universe Illuminati. Waldron exclusively told IndieWire that the kill sequence was “crazier” than anticipated in the Sam Raimi-helmed sequel.

“You want to try to deliver on expectations and also subvert expectations, if that’s possible,” Waldron explained. “I wrote gruesome deaths because Sam Raimi was directing and I shocked Sam. Sam was like, ‘Can we do this?,’ and I was like, ‘You can. Because it’s you, I think we can.'”

Waldron continued, “I felt a lot of freedom to go crazy in this movie because it was Sam, and because I know what he’s so great at and he would do it so well. I just gave him the building blocks and some of the specifics of how that stuff goes down, [but it] was straight out of his twisted mind.”

