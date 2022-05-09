‘Love, Death + Robots’ Season 3 Trailer: David Fincher Makes Animated Directorial Debut

Series executive producer Fincher jumps into directing an episode about a shark-hunting ship attacked by a giant crustacean.

Even though “Mindhunter” Season 3 is still indefinitely on hold, David Fincher makes his return to Netflix episodic directing — and his first time directing an animated project.

The Academy Award winner has directed one episode of the upcoming “Love, Death + Robots” Volume 3, premiering May 20 with nine new stories. Fincher, who has served as an executive producer since Season 1, directed Episode 2, titled “Bad Travelling,” about a shark-hunting ship attacked by a giant crustacean.

“Mutiny, betrayal, and ventriloquism with a corpse… Welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher,” the official episode synopsis reads. Based on a short story by Neal Asher of the same name, the episode is penned by Andrew Kevin Walker with animation by Blur Studio.

In addition to Fincher, Oscar winner writer-director Alberto Mieglo returns for Volume 3, and Patrick Osborne, Emily Dean, Robert Bisi, Andy Lyon, Carlos Stevens, Jerome Chen, supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and executive producer Tim Miller all direct episodes this season.

Ahead of the season premiere, Fincher, Miller, and Nelson will participate in a livestream Q&A with fans on May 10 at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the U.S. Audiences can see the best of Volumes 1 and 2 as well as a sneak peek at Volume 3 during the special theatrical event.

The Emmy-winning animated anthology series “Love, Death + Robots” is additionally executive-produced by Miller, Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Volume 3 includes nine short animated stories of various lengths that stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse to short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction.

Volume 2 of the critically acclaimed series was praised by IndieWire’s Steve Greene for maintaining a thematic throughline between the episodes. “The show remains an anthology, but look hard enough and you’ll see at least one hint that these shorts might not be occupying wholly distinct universes after all,” Greene penned in his review.

In addition to “Love, Death + Robots,” Fincher is currently in post-production on another Netflix release, “The Killer,” his follow-up to 2020’s Oscar-nominated “Mank.” Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, “The Killer” centers on an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience. Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton star.

“Love, Death + Robots” Volume 3 premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

