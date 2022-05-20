‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Trailer: Teen Love Triangle Heats Up as the Queer Series Heads to Disney+ and Hulu

Graduation looms as the final season of the LGBTQ+ high school rom-com arrives just in time for Pride Month.

Victor (Michael Cimino) just wants to start over — just as the end is near.

The third and final season of “Love, Victor” premieres June 15 on Hulu and, this time, also on Disney+ as the streamer expands its older-skewing offerings. Season 2 left off with Victor’s love triangle heating up between his first love Benji (George Sear) and new student Rahim (Anthony Kevyan), who recently came out to his Muslim family after receiving advice from Victor.

As graduation looms and Victor tries to determine who he wants to (re)start a relationship with, the high school senior hopes to just “go back to that perfect moment” of falling in love for the first time.

“A lot of the time, the scariest things are also the most important, like admitting who you love or who you are,” Victor says in the trailer.

The eight-episode final season is based on the “Love, Simon” YA book and movie franchise centered on a closeted gay teen deciding to come out through writing letters. The official Season 3 synopsis reads: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

This season throws the ensemble more than a few curveballs as Victor deals with an STD, Pilar and Felix’s relationship heats up, and Lake starts to explore her own sexuality.

“Scream” and “Booksmart” star Mason Gooding also stars, along with Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. Sophia Bush also appears in the trailer.

The “Love, Simon” original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers of the series alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The show is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

As IndieWire’s Jude Dry wrote in their review of Season 2, the cliffhanger final episode concluded with Victor being forced to make a fateful choice between his love interests. “If the growth in the show (and Victor) continues on the positive trajectory mapped out by Season 2, hopefully Victor makes the right choice,” Dry penned. “Like its charming protagonist, ‘Love, Victor’ is all grown up.”

“Love, Victor” Season 3 premieres June 15 on Hulu and Disney+.

Check out the trailer below.

