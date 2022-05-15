Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams Still Have Hopes for a ‘Greatest Showman’ Sequel

"That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing," Williams said.

In an age of sequels and adaptations, 2017’s “The Greatest Showman” was a bona fide original blockbuster, complete with a beloved original soundtrack. While critical reviews were mixed, the P.T. Barnum musical starring Hugh Jackman was a massive success. The movie grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office, and the film’s soundtrack was the best selling album of 2018, winning a Grammy in the process. The film also scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “This Is Me,” though it ultimately lost to “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

The film has lived on through its popular soundtrack, but several of the film’s stars still think about continuing the story on the big screen.

“I would make another one of those in a heartbeat,” Michelle Williams said in a recent interview with Variety. “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing,” the actress said. “I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”

It would be impossible to make a “Greatest Showman” sequel without Hugh Jackman, but after hearing Williams’ comments, the Australian actor did not rule out the possibility.

“Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’d know I’m totally against sequels in every shape or form,” he joked to PEOPLE. “No more than nine films!”

In his review of the film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote that “‘The Greatest Showman’ is all about the dizzy pleasure of letting yourself be hoodwinked, and it’s a testament to the movie’s idiosyncratic appeal that it never loses its power to lower your defenses and take your breath away. Distilling all of his film’s disparate themes into the stuff of raw emotion, Gracey has crafted a wildly ridiculous spectacle that functions as an ode to wildly ridiculous spectacles, a movie that doesn’t care what you feel so long as you don’t feel like asking for your money back. In other words, this bonkers delight is so in love with its own bullshit that P.T. Barnum would be thrilled to lend it his name.”

