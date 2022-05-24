Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

"The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off," said Brown, adding that the show should "kill me off!"

The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5.

Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon.

“Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked.

Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back! It’s ridiculous…The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off.”

Alongside co-star Noah Schnapp, Brown added, “I am scared to vocalize anything that I want, because it always turns into ‘Millie Bobby Brown demands this storyline.’ I’m just going to say I trust the Duffer Brothers and their creative process,” before looking to Schnapp, who plays Will, saying, “You want Will to die.”

Schnapp said Will shouldn’t be on the chopping block but admitted that “one of us will die…or more.” Agreeing with Brown, Schnapp said, “They need to kill off some people. [The cast] is so big.”

The hit Netflix series returns with Season 4 on May 27. While creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already voiced their frustrations over “Stranger Things 4” spoilers due to a leaked branded Monopoly game, how the series will ultimately end is still the subject of fan fodder. Season 4 picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt as the teen friend group is separated for the first time and forced to battle the Upside Down on their own.

“They’re not kids anymore — they really are full-blown teenagers,” co-creator Matt Duffer told Netflix’s Queue magazine. “That’s why this season we leaned more into horror. We figured they should be in their own [version] of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ basically.”

Well, the horror twist would definitely fit with Brown’s plans for a “huge massacre” to wipe out Hawkins.

Season 4 is split into two parts, with Volume 1 debuting May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1. The series is set to conclude after five seasons, with rumors of a spinoff underway.

IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote in his review of Season 4 thus far that the series seems to be “testing the group of no-longer-child actors to see who can successfully bridge the gap from teenage pouting to proper brooding,” with any “remaining strangeness getting usurped by formula.”

