‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer: Tom Cruise Defies Death in Blockbuster Action Installment

"Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I" lives up to its name as Ethan Hunt (Cruise) leads insane stunts in heart-pounding action scenes.

Nothing is too impossible for Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise reprises his iconic spy action hero role for “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I,” the first installment of the conclusion to the 1996 film franchise. Cruise has played undercover CIA agent Ethan for close to 30 years, with “Mission: Impossible 7” arriving in theaters July 14, 2023, soon followed by “Mission: Impossible 8” out June 28, 2024.

Director Christopher McQuarrie also returns for both upcoming films, which will exclusively have theatrical releases in part due to Cruise’s urging. Production for “Dead Reckoning Part I” was repeatedly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually wrapped in September of 2021.

A first look at “Mission: Impossible 7” during Paramount Pictures’ showcase at CinemaCon earlier this year captured Cruise holding onto a plane while flying over South Africa. Not to be forgotten, but Cruise famously does his own stunts.

The trailer includes Cruise’s Ethan being told that his “days of fighting for the greater good are over” and that he needs to pick a side when it comes to international espionage. Returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby reprise their respective roles, while new cast members include Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

“The ‘MI’ series really does represent the pinnacle of filmmaking excellence,” Paramount president Brian Robbins said earlier this year at CinemaCon. “And we have no doubt that this new picture will set the bar even higher.”

Robbins continued, “After five release dates and a whole bunch of rumors where this movie would end up, we are finally ready to bring this phenomenal movie to where it always belonged, and that is your theaters.”

The budget reportedly ballooned upwards of $290 million during production, with additional funds allocated to finish post-production on the action epic. Cruise previously told Empire magazine that a sequence involving him riding a motorcycle off a cliff was the most dangerous stunt of his career.

“I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike,” Cruise revealed. “If I do, that’s not going to end well.”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I” will premiere July 14, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

