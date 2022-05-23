‘Moonage Daydream’ Teaser: David Bowie Doc Dives Deep into Psychedelic Existentialism

The immersive documentary written, directed, and produced by Brett Morgen premiered at Cannes.

David Bowie reflects on his “Golden Years” in the first teaser for the highly anticipated unprecedented look at the late singer’s life.

Documentary “Moonage Daydream” premieres at Cannes and is set for a September theatrical release. Written, directed, and produced by “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” director Brett Morgen, “Moonage” spans Bowie’s 54-year career with never-before-seen footage of the icon.

The film includes 40 remastered songs and is crafted in 12.0, 7.1, and 5.1 stems for an immersive cinematic experience tailored to specific theaters. Morgen spent two years selecting footage from the Bowie archive in 16mm and 35mm prints, marking “Moonage” as the first film ever sanctioned by the Bowie estate with access to personal archives.

The teaser trailer provides a voiceover by Bowie, with the star reflecting on life itself. Neon distributes the feature.

“My hope with this film is audiences find the same comfort and joy and hope that I experienced making this film,” Morgen explained during 2022 CinemaCon. “I think audiences will rock out, as you hopefully did to ‘Moonage,’ I think more so they will leave feeling exhilarated because through David’s music and his art, he has provided us a guide for how we can live our best lives. It is the greatest honor of my life to have worked on this material.”

The “Jane” director added that Bowie’s nonconformity was one of his greatest strengths: “In 1971, that idea was radical. In 2021, it is mainstream,” Morgen said. “That is why I think David Bowie is the perfect star for this moment.”

Bill Gerber, the executive producer of “Moonage Daydream” and former Warner Bros. president, called the film a “sonic visual extravaganza that needs to be experienced on the big screen with state-of-the-art audio,” cementing the documentary as a sure theatrical release after its 2022 Cannes premiere. Gerber added the release marks a commitment to documentarian Morgen’s “sublime, kaleidoscopic” film.

Gerber continued, “Bowie cannot be defined. He can be experienced. We’ve crafted ‘Moonage Daydream’ to be an experience, to be a unique cinematic theatrical experience to offer audiences that which they cannot get from a book or an article.”

“Moonage Daydream” debuts in September.

Check out the teaser below.

