Netflix Renews ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ for Third Season

The absurdist sketch-comedy series, co-created by former "Saturday Night Live" writer Robinson, won the 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety.

Netflix seems to think that Tim Robinson should stay. The streamer officially renewed “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” for a third season, as announced on May 6.

The critically-acclaimed sketch series has won two WGA Awards for its respective seasons, taking home awards in the Comedy/Variety category in both 2020 and 2022. Former “Saturday Night Live” writer Tim Robinson co-created, writes, and stars in the series alongside co-creator Zach Kanin. The observational humor and bizarre twists on seemingly everyday experiences (eating a hot dog during a board meeting, for example) carved a unique niche for “I Think You Should Leave,” garnering a cult following and a slew of critical praise.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers applauded the series for being “weirder and more ambitious” in Season 2, presenting even more “grand curveballs” and familiar face guest stars like Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker.

“‘I Think You Should Leave’ doesn’t depend on shock value, nor is it trying to bowl you over with its sheer creativity,” Travers wrote in his review of Season 2. “The sketches send you on a journey, alongside these assholes, until their absurd behavior carries its own logic. You might even understand them a little better than you care to, because Robinson wills them into reality. Like so much great comedy, there’s truth tucked into every sketch, and finding it isn’t something you can always do in one sitting.”

“I Think You Should Leave” is executive produced by Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here, plus Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias. Read IndieWire’s ranking of every sketch here.

The Netflix renewal comes on the heels of the streamer announcing new comedy series “Blockbuster,” “God’s Favorite Idiot,” and “The Pentaverate,” respectively starring Randall Park, Melissa McCarthy, and Mike Myers.

Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta previously told Deadline that the streamer is focusing on “work family shows” similar to “Superstore,” “The Good Place,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” all of which she helped develop while at NBCUniversal. Pakosta joined Netflix at the end of 2021.

Netflix also recently shared first look images for “Mo,” an autobiographical series co-created by comedian Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef.

