Broadcast Bloodbath: Networks Cancel ‘Mr. Mayor,’ ‘Kenan,’ ‘Naomi,’ and More Fan Favorites

TV executives just took a broad sword to the broadcast networks’ collective roster of existing series. In a swarm of cancellation and renewal announcements ahead of next week’s upfronts, NBC, The CW, and CBS scrapped a combined 13 series. Yes, all in one day.

The CW cancelled Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s superhero series “Naomi” after one season, just two days after the finale aired. Fellow CW DC series “Batwoman” and “Legends of Tomorrow” were shown the door previously.

The network announced that the upcoming Season 4 finale of “Legacies” will now serve as the series finale. The end of the third iteration of the “Vampire Diaries” ends the 13-year reign of the blood-thirsty franchise.

Additionally on Thursday, The CW axed “Roswell, New Mexico,” “The 4400,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” and the “Charmed” reboot. “Roswell, New Mexico” and “In the Dark” still have summer seasons to burn off; both will premiere on June 6, the young-skewing and digital-leaning (those go hand-in-hand) channel said this afternoon.

Meanwhile, NBC cancelled Kenan Thompson’s eponymous sitcom “Kenan” and Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” after two seasons apiece. And despite its robust ad campaign, NBC’s “The Endgame” — which saw Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe entangled in a cat-and-mouse heist — is itself, endgame.

CBS announced Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” and “B Positive” sitcoms were also finished. Both series put a positive spin on tense subject matter: “United States of Al” centered on a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio alongside Al, the interpreter who served with his military unit in Afghanistan (Adhir Kalyan). The series pivoted in Season 2 to address the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan after U.S. troops withdrew from the nation. “United States of Al” was technically cancelled late last night — a few more minutes and today’s tally would be 14.

“B Positive” tracked the brewing romance between kidney transplantee Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and donor Gina (Annaleigh Ashford). Both of the Lorre comedies lasted two seasons. Hey, not everything can be “The Big Bang Theory.”

CBS also announced that its revival of “Magnum P.I.,” this one starring Jay Hernandez in the titular role, is done after a four-season run. Medical drama “Good Sam” starring Sophia Bush and bowling sitcom “How We Roll,” the latter of which was based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s (played by comedian Pete Holmes) life, both ended up in the gutter after their respective freshman seasons.

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio.

