James Bond Producer Shares 007 Casting Update: ‘It’s Going to Take Some Time’ to Replace Daniel Craig

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill are reportedly in the mix for the coveted role.

With Daniel Craig vacating the role of James Bond after his performance in “No Time to Die,” the search to replace him is on. But don’t expect the next actor to play the iconic spy to be announced any time soon.

The casting process is being lead by longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who recently spoke to Variety about the franchise’s next era. She emphasized that “it’s going to take some time” to not only find a new 007 actor, but also to decide on a new creative direction for the series.

“It’s a big decision,” Broccoli said of the casting process. “It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.”

The report from Variety indicated that Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi are all being considered for the part. Many of those names will be familiar to followers of the franchise, as they have all been linked to the role at various times. Elba in particular has been a fan favorite for the role, with fans speculating for years that he could eventually be the first Black James Bond. Earlier this year, Barbara Broccoli called Elba “a magnificent actor” and said he would be “part of the conversation” when the time came to replace Daniel Craig. Elordi is the newest face on that list, and at the age of 24 he would take the franchise in a dramatically younger direction.

While Broccoli and Craig won’t be making any more 007 films together, they are continuing to collaborate on other projects. Craig is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that Broccoli produced, and she was eager to gush about the actor’s talent.

“He has an amazing range and he can do anything,” Broccoli said. “He’s just the greatest actor ever, and I think audiences will be thrilled by this portrayal because he’s funny, he’s dangerous, he’s all the things you would want. Together — he and Ruth — it’s just sexy… The chemistry between the two of them, the volatility, it’s like fireworks and it’s fun and sexy and there’s lots of blood.”

