‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Expected to Get Season 2 Based on Drama Emmy Submission

The Hulu series will submit as a Drama rather than Limited Series, much like "Big Little Lies" when it pivoted to the Drama category after a hit first season.

There just might be another crop of “Nine Perfect Strangers” on the horizon.

David E. Kelley’s Hulu drama, based on the novel by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty, looks like it’s headed for a Season 2 based on its category submissions for the 2022 Primetime Emmys.

Hulu confirmed to IndieWire that “Nine Perfect Strangers” will be submitted in the Drama categories at the Emmys rather than under the Limited Series banner. If history tells us anything, this means more “Nine Perfect” will be on the way. “Big Little Lies” went the same route with an unexpected second season following the success of the first, which HBO submitted as a Drama over Limited at the Emmys.

Creator Kelley co-wrote the first season of “Nine Perfect Strangers” alongside John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Jonathan Levine directing. THR reported that Kelley is not expected to return as showrunner for Season 2 if greenlit. The busy Kelley just oversaw “Anatomy of a Scandal” over at Netflix and next launches “The Lincoln Lawyer” there as well, and he has “Love and Death” over at HBO Max for later this year.

Hulu representatives had no comment with regard to a “Nine Perfect Strangers” second season renewal.

“Nine Perfect Strangers,” which debuted on Hulu last August, was the most-watched drama series in Hulu Originals history. Nicole Kidman starred as a wellness retreat guru with unorthodox methods to encourage clients to access their inner desires. Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Grace Van Patten, Luke Evans, and Samara Weaving were among those at the 10-day retreat.

Since Season 1 ended with Kidman’s character literally driving off into the sunset, it’s unclear whether a presumed second season will include the same storylines. But viewers were left with plenty to chew on despite the seemingly complete ending, especially since Weaving’s influencer character took over running the retreat.

Stars Kidman and McCarthy both executive-produced the series, which also starred Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

In the drama categories, “Nine Perfect Strangers” will be in the running against “This Is Us,” “Pachinko,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Yellowjackets,” and Emmys darling “Succession.” McCarthy and Kidman will most likely be vying for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Could “Nine Perfect Strangers” go the way of other dark vacay ensemble series “White Lotus” and land a Season 2?

Ryan Lattanzio contributed reporting.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.