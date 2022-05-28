Disney Adds Content Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ In Light of Uvalde Shooting

The move follows Netflix's decision to place a similar warning in front of "Stranger Things."

Disney surprised “Star Wars” fans this week by debuting its highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series ahead of schedule, but the first two episodes were also accompanied by another surprise. The “Details” section on Disney+ features a warning about how violent scenes in the episodes could be seen as triggering in light of this week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from ‘Star Wars’ movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” the disclaimer reads. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

Disney’s decision follows Netflix’s announcement that Season 4, Episode 1 of “Stranger Things” would be preceded by a similar warning, which also emphasized that the series was filmed long ago but featured potentially insensitive content regarding violence against minors.

The “Star Wars” franchise is no stranger to such violence involving children. In “Revenge of the Sith,” which directly precedes “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in the franchise’s timeline, Darth Vader literally becomes a child murderer, opting to kill “younglings” at the Jedi academy. But that 2005 film was released in a very different climate. With the new context of Sandy Hook and Uvalde, Disney’s decision is hardly shocking.

In addition to the current tragedy, some are viewing Disney’s decision in the context of recent efforts to ensure its flagship streaming service stays family friendly. The Parents Television Council recently issued a statement warning Disney about adding Marvel’s “Defenders” series to its streaming library. Although those shows, which include “Daredevil,” “AKA Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist,” are now owned by Disney and part of the MCU following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, their TV-MA ratings are out of line with other content on the service. Disney also announced that its upcoming ad-supported plans on the service would not include any ads from alcohol brands or politicians in an effort to maintain brand purity.

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing weekly.

