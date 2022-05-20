‘Obi-Wan’ Director Deborah Chow Compares Series to ‘Character-Driven’ Films ‘Joker’ and ‘Logan’

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be on a "journey" in the Disney+ character study "Star Wars" spinoff series, out May 27.

May the standalone superhero films be with you.

Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role, but director Deborah Chow promises the series is more like other IP films rather than previous “Star Wars” installments.

“I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character-driven story, in a similar way – it’s a different tone – but something like ‘Joker’ or ‘Logan,’ where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the character,” Chow said at a press conference, as reported by Games Radar. “So, that to me seemed really exciting to get to do in ‘Star Wars.'”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” premiering May 27, takes place between films “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope,” with Obi-Wan hiding out in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker. Obi-Wan is being hunted by an “Inquisitor” named Reva, played by Moses Ingram. Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader, and series director Chow revealed that the show will focus on the “love story” between the two opposing forces.

“Obi-Wan’s going on a journey,” Chow continued. “There’s going to be different people that come into his life. One of the things I was trying to do with this series was to have the legacy, and who is important in Obi-Wan’s life, and to also have some new characters. So it’s going to be a mixture of the two. But I do think there are some surprises to come, I hope.”

McGregor previously described Obi-Wan as a “broken man” in the new series, which was originally overhauled for being too dark.

Fellow Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” which recently concluded its first season and starred Oscar Isaac as a conflicted Marvel superhero, similarly was deemed a “character study” by its lead. Isaac, who is also a “Star Wars” alum, opened up about feeling “desperate” to return to projects that felt “handmade.”

“It’s the first legitimate Marvel character study since ‘Iron Man,'” Isaac said of “Moon Knight.” “I thought, ‘Maybe I can hijack this thing. Maybe this is the chance to do something really fucking nutty on a major stage.'”

