‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Battles Darth Vader in Epic Reunion

New footage from the Disney+ limited series, out May 27, has been revealed on May the Fourth.

May the Fourth be with Obi-Wan.

To celebrate May 4th, the annual “Star Wars” fan day, Disney+ released a new trailer for the limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” starring Ewan McGregor in the titular role. The series premieres May 27 with its first two episodes, followed by weekly installments every Wednesday.

Obi-Wan (McGregor) is seen hiding from Stormtroopers and battling bounty hunters 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Jedi were murdered under the Order 66 after Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) turned to the dark side as Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan has been living in Tatooine, observing a young Luke Skywalker as the fate of the empire rests on him.

“When the time comes, he must be trained,” Obi-Wan says in the trailer, before warning those with the Force must stay hidden to survive.

The Jedi Master eventually sees Darth Vader again face to face (er, mask?) in an epic showdown, teased in the latest trailer below.

Related 'Moon Knight': May Calamawy Worried She Was 'Making Myself Smaller' as Lone Female in Marvel's Latest

Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel' Lands Theatrical Release in Pakistan to Celebrate Muslim Superhero Related Nightmare Film Shoots: 28 of the Most Grueling Films Ever Made

Quentin Tarantino's Last Movie: 18 Unmade Projects That Could Be His Final Film

McGregor previously shared that seeing co-star Christensen as Vader “scared the shit” out of him on set.

“I’m not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear,” McGregor said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s not acting. That’s real. I’m really, truly frightened right now.'”

McGregor later described Obi-Wan as a “broken man” at the start of the six-part limited series, with Vader not yet in the “New Hope” stage of his sinister career.

Director Deborah Chow added that seeing Vader led to a “moment of silence” on set. “Just having Vader standing in front of you is a crazy thing,” Chow said. “It’s an amazing thing, but it’s very intense when you first start doing it.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” also stars Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Maya Erskine, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Benny Safdie. Plus, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru.

The series is executive produced by McGregor, director Chow, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Joby Harold.

Check out the latest trailer below.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres May 27 on Disney+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.