John Williams’ Strikingly Heroic ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Theme Song Is Here: Listen Now

Director Deborah Chow called Williams' theme "magical" and an immediate classic. Listen to it here.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen aren’t the only “Star Wars” icons returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Legendary composer John Williams unveiled his long-awaited theme song for Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” now streaming. While composer Natalie Holt leads the score for the “Obi-Wan” series, Williams crafted the theme song in less than two weeks between composing “Indiana Jones 5” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

The four-minute “Obi-Wan” theme song starts tentatively at first before heightening with grand sweeping strings that build toward a teased climax. Undercurrents of a darker Darth Vader theme prey upon the main scales, with nods toward the iconic original “Star Wars” theme, for which he won an Oscar in 1978.

“[Williams] really wanted to write that theme because [Obi-Wan Kenobi] was the one character that he didn’t write the theme for in the original movie,” series composer Holt previously said. “I think he had two weeks and he came on board and wrote the ‘Obi’ theme and a suite, which is the main title, and then a few variations of how the Obi theme can work. That was what he had time to give the project, and it was just a gift. It’s so perfect and in a way, once I had that Obi theme, it set the tentpoles up for the project.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” picks up 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker, who is the key to saving the galaxy. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Rupert Friend round out the ensemble cast.

Williams performed the “Obi-Wan” theme song live during the “Star Wars” Celebration on May 26. During the showcase, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow said that the Disney+ series was “incredibly lucky” to work with Williams.

“For me, ‘Star Wars’ and John Williams, it wouldn’t be the same without him,” Chow said via Comic Book Resources. “It’s so inextricably tied, and also emotionally, it is ‘Star Wars’ with John Williams, so we were just so grateful. We heard it recorded live with an orchestra, and I think for everybody, it was so emotional. It felt very classic right away, where it felt like, ‘This has always existed.’ So it was pretty magical actually hearing that.”

