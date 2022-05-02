Even Oscar Isaac Wishes ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Was a ‘Better Film,’ but ‘I Don’t Disown It’

But, he said, "I don’t disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why."

“Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac isn’t afraid to call out a franchise for what it is.

After starring in “X-Men: Apocalypse” as the titular baddie, Isaac told The New York Times that he still thinks back on the film “with fondness” despite being regarded as one of the weakest X-Men movies.

However, he said, “I wish it would have been a better film,” Isaac admitted, “and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.”

The film received mixed reviews at the time, though it grossed more than $543 million globally and earned an A- Cinemascore from audiences.

But despite critical pants, Isaac said “I don’t disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character.”

But after enduring an “excruciating” amount of prosthetics to portray Apocalypse, Isaac recalled being unable to move on set, let alone connect with his co-stars.

“I can’t see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with — I can’t even see who they are,” Isaac added. Following “X-Men,” Isaac went on to join J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars” films, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” and most recently, Disney+ Marvel series “Moon Knight.”

“They are such big, huge films,” Isaac said of the “Star Wars” franchise. “As fun as they can be, you’re outputting a lot of energy, and then you leave, and you’re just exhausted. That was part of the fear. I didn’t anticipate how much creative flexibility there was going to be [on ‘Moon Knight’] — how much energy it gave me back.”

And “Apocalypse” isn’t the only 20th Century Studios superhero tentpole that alums have spoken out about: “Fantastic Four,” the remake of which premiered in 2015, one year before “Apocalypse,” was another “disaster” of a film, star Jamie Bell recently reflected.

“Fantastic Four” won three Razzie Awards and starred Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Bell as the four scientists who landed otherworldly powers after a space explosion.

Bell said on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy that “Fantastic Four” definitely does not deserve a second look seven years later. “Save your money, save your time,” Bell said. I’m just trying to help your listeners here.”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are rumored to be portraying Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, respectively, with leaked footage of a revamped “Fantastic Four” cast in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” in theaters on May 6. Third time’s the charm for a “Fantastic Four” reboot, it seems.

