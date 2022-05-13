Academy Announces 2023 Key Dates: Oscars Show Set for March 12

That's two weeks earlier than this year's March 27 ceremony. All the key Oscars dates, from nominations to the Governors Awards, here.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that the 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. That’s two weeks up from this year’s late-breaking March 27 ceremony. See all key dates for the 2023 Academy Awards race below.

The general entry categories submission deadline is Tuesday, November 15 for eligible films. The Oscar nominees will officially be announced on Tuesday, January 24.

The 2023 awards show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

With “Blonde,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “The Northman” already making waves amid pre-awards season buzz, the race to Best Picture will undeniably be as competitive as ever.

Yet, will all the categories be aired live? After the Academy chose to air pre-recordings of eight categories throughout the telecast — documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound — the Academy is reportedly polling its members to determine if the run of show should look the same next year.

An internal poll was reportedly circulated among Academy members this week soliciting feedback on the pre-recorded rollout, which edited portions of the winners’ acceptance speeches into the live presentation. The poll hopes to assess the influence — whether positive, negative, or neutral — this year’s creative changes had on viewers, attendees, and voters overall. The survey also reportedly polls members if the 2023 ceremony should continue the widely debated Oscars Fan Favorite award via Twitter voting for next year.

Crafts unions and filmmakers alike slammed the decision to pre-record select categories. Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Jessica Chastain, John Williams, and more spoke out on behalf of craftspeople and filmmakers they felt were shortchanged by the Academy’s decision.

See all the 2023 Oscars dates below. These are subject to change, per the Academy.

General entry categories submission deadline: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Monday, December 12, 2022

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eligibility period ends: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 13, 2023

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

95th Oscars: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.