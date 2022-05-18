Academy Awards Updates Campaign and Original Song Rules for 2023 Ceremony

No more than three songs from the same film may be submitted for Academy consideration, plus the Documentary categories land new titles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have issued new rules and campaign regulations ahead of next year’s ceremony.

As previously announced, the 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, live from the Dolby Theatre. The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved amendments to the Oscars.

The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the full calendar year: a feature film must have a qualifying theatrical release date between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The Academy Screening Room will no longer be a method of qualification, as theaters have reopened; the six qualifying U.S. metropolitan areas continue to be Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, and apply to General Entry categories as well as the Documentary and Short Film categories.

The Board of Governors approved other rules changes for the 95th Awards including updated Documentary category titles to Documentary Feature Film and Documentary Short Film.

In the Music (Original Song) category, no more than three songs from any one film may be submitted.

For the Sound category, producers will be required to make their films available for viewing by Sound Branch members, particularly when the release date is after the preliminary voting cycle opens. Any special circumstances requests regarding eligible nominees must be received by the General Entry deadline of November 15, 2022. Additionally, clips for the nominating screening (bake-off) shall not exceed 10 minutes of running time per title.

Below, see the new submission dates for the select categories:

Documentary Feature Film – Monday, October 3, 2022

International Feature Film – Monday, October 3, 2022

Animated Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Documentary Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Live Action Short Film – Friday, October 14, 2022

Original Score – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Original Song – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Animated Feature Film – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

General Entry categories – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Campaign regulations, which specify how companies and individuals may market to Academy members films and achievements eligible for the 95th Academy Awards, were also updated.

Access to the Academy Screening Room will continue to be made available for all eligible releases. Digital links to materials will be permitted under certain circumstances. Film synopses may no longer contain credits, as film companies will now have the option to include credits on the Academy Screening Room prior to Nominations.

The changes to the 95th Academy Awards process mark the return to the norm following the COVID-19 pandemic spike in 2020.

The 2023 awards show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

