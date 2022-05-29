Park Chan-wook Teases New Western, Sci-Fi, and Serial Killer Films

The "Decision to Leave" filmmaker isn't slowing down after his Best Director win at Cannes.

Park Chan-wook was one of the big winners of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Best Director trophy for his latest film, “Decision to Leave.” The film, which IndieWire’s David Ehrlich described as a “funny, playful, and increasingly poignant crime thriller,” was also considered a strong contender for the Palme d’Or, which ultimately went to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.” But if nothing else, “Decision to Leave” demonstrated that the “Oldboy” director is still at the top of his game. And fortunately for his many fans around the world, Park shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

For his next project, the director is returning to television with “The Sympathizer,” which will see him team up with A24 and HBO to adapt Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel of the same name. But the busy South Korean auteur is already looking ahead to his next several film projects.

In a new interview with Deadline, conducted at Cannes, Park revealed that he is seeking funding for several new films including a Western and a science fiction project that he wrote himself. In addition to that, he is plotting a remake of “The Ax,” Costa-Gavras’s 2005 French horror film about a man who becomes a serial killer out of necessity. Park was eager to talk about his script for the remake, and shared some key plot details.

“It’s truly a heartbreaking story about a middle-aged man who lost a job, and now he needs to bring the bread to the table to feed his family,” Park said. “So, he struggles in the process of looking for a job in a specialized field, and he becomes a serial killer.”

While Park’s upcoming slate of projects will certainly be exciting news to many cinephiles, nobody should get their hopes up about reading one of the legendary filmmaker’s new screenplays. Even Park himself doesn’t have copies of any of them, as he is circulating all of his scripts among potential financiers.

“There’s nothing inside my drawers, everything is outside the drawer,” he said. “All my potential projects are traveling around those who can give me the investment.”

