Pete Davidson Jokes Kanye West Will Pull a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ to See Kids: ‘What’s Up, Fam?’

Since dating Kim Kardashian, Davidson has been in West's crosshairs. But Davidson sees another '90s ruse afoot...

Pete Davidson doesn’t take Kanye West’s digs too literally, otherwise he would be hospitalized…for real.

During Davidson’s Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival set, the “Saturday Night Live” star responded to multi-hyphenate artist West’s lyric that he is HIV-positive.

“I’ve had a really weird year. I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson joked onstage. “Yeah, I did, and you’re like, ‘Pete, wow, what’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?’ No, Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he’s a genius so I was like, ‘Oh, fuck. I better call my doctor. The guy who made ‘College Dropout’ thinks I have AIDS.'”

Davidson went on to explain that saying someone has AIDS is “such a ’90s, early 2000s thing.”

“John Mulaney called me and he was like ‘AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio,'” the “Big Time Adolescent” star added. “My doctor told me I don’t have AIDS, I just look like I have it. It’s a completely different thing.”

As for West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s current girlfriend, the “King of Staten Island” quipped, “Does anyone else secretly hope that Kanye pulls a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’? And they come home one day and are like, ‘This is the new housekeeper,’ and he’s like, ‘What’s up, fam?'”

The ongoing (and seemingly one-sided) feud between West and Davidson has also made headlines due to Davidson’s longtime pal Jack Harlow being featured on a West track. But Davidson says there are no hard feelings, implying that any rapper would still want a chance to work with West.

Davidson put it comparatively between the music and comedy worlds: “It would hurt my feelings if I saw Bill Burr at Sunday Service,” he joked.

The “DONDA” rapper was most recently the subject of Sundance documentary “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” that premiered on Netflix February 16. Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah spent two decades alongside West capturing his rise to superstardom and ultimately denied the artist final cut of the doc. West later supported the Netflix release after threatening to boycott the streamer.

“This is not a Kanye West documentary,” director Simmons exclusively told IndieWire. “Kanye would have to have an affinitive documentary from birth. After I stopped filming him, [other] people have been filming. He has so much footage on himself so when he does his affinitive doc, that’s going to be the doc. I’m pretty sure it might be done differently with interviews or however they’ll do it, but I’m pretty sure that’ll be the next thing for Kanye.”

