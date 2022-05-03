"Overturning Roe and Casey is against the will of the people."

A leaked draft opinion was circulated among Supreme Court justices on May 2 indicating that the highest court will overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal on a federal level.

Politico posted the draft penned by Justice Alito that argued Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The memo continued, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

President Biden responded to the draft opinion, issuing a formal written address demanding that the “basic fairness” of Roe v. Wade be upheld.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” Biden said in the statement. To note, it is yet unclear if the draft published by Politico is valid, as The Washington Post reported.

Actress and pro-choice activist Busy Philipps drew comparisons between the 2022 Met Gala theme of Glided Glamour and the staggering shift in women’s reproductive rights.

“The Gilded Age,” Philipps captioned a screenshot of the report on Instagram. “#Bansoffourbodies #metgala #abortionishealthcare #abortionrights #fuckthesupreme.”

Philipps later circulated the planned nationwide protest on May 3, writing, “Show up. Be loud. The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE. It’s a sham of a court put in place to do this exact thing and why? Because they’re afraid of what TRUE EQUALITY means for their own power.”

Philipps added, “This has been in motion for most of my life, this slow crank back in time but I will be damned if I allow it to happen without a fight. Overturning Roe and Casey is against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE. It has NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place. (And I don’t have time or energy to explain to you why if you don’t understand- DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH) Be angry. Be loud. Be outraged. But most of all SHOW THE FUCK UP.”

Comedian Amy Schumer similarly encouraged followers to “take to the streets” with protests on Tuesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. local time. “Give us our dignity or we will take it,” the Oscar host captioned on Instagram. “This is why we fight. See you out there ladies.”

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats.”

The “Community” alum continued, “Votes matter. Voting in EVERY election matters. The people we elect — or those who are elected when people can’t be bothered to — make decisions every day that affect our lives & livelihoods. This decision affects the HEALTHCARE of millions of women. Great job! #sarcasm.”

See below for more reactions.

Once more for the people in the back: WOMEN DON’T GET PREGNANT BY THEMSELVES! Why is there zero sense of shared responsibility?! It’s pathetic, and I stand with the masses of you who are enraged and want to fight back. Hand me my armor. #BansOffOurBodies — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 3, 2022

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

Reproduction decisions should stay between a person who menstruates or a person who identifies as a menstruater and their physician…or a person who identifies as a physician. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 3, 2022

Yes, everyone has been paying attention, yes, people voted in 2016 to try and address a system that has rot, corruption and inequality baked into it, all of it; rot that is driving the issues we face today. So stop scolding, get off your high horses and let's fix this shit. — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 3, 2022

If you feel like what just happened with SCOTUS snuck up on you than you haven’t been paying attention. This has been a long game and it’s far from over. If a republican wins in 2024 there will be a national ban on abortion, and so much more. This is a 5 alarm fire, folks. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 3, 2022

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.