Sam Raimi Says Tobey Maguire Would ‘Break My Neck’ If He Directed a Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Raimi loves Tom Holland's take on the character, but would only direct a fourth "Spider-Man" movie with his original muse.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” marks Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre after a 15-year hiatus, but he doesn’t want to wait that long to make another one. In the weeks leading up to the film’s release, Raimi has made no secret of his desire to keep working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s like the world’s best toy box to be able to play at Marvel,” he recently said. “I’d love to come back and tell another tale, especially with the great management they’ve got there.”

While he could potentially keep focusing on Doctor Strange, Raimi has even expressed interest in returning to his most iconic hero, Spider-Man himself. Now that Tobey Maguire’s take on the character is a part of the MCU thanks to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the director is game to re-team with him on a fourth webslinging film.

“I love Tobey [Maguire]. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible,” he said. “I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful.”

Related 'Doctor Strange 2' Deadpool Cameo Was Considered, but It 'Didn't Feel like the Right Place'

Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda Was 'Supposed to Kill More' in 'Doctor Strange 2': 'I Had a Hard Time with It' Related 41 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

From 'Reality Bites' to 'Fatal Attraction,' Keep Track of All the Upcoming Film-to-TV Adaptations

While the possibilities for future films are truly endless thanks to the MCU’s multiverse, it looks like one thing can be definitively ruled out. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Raimi said he would not make a Spider-Man movie with any other actor wearing the suit.

“I love Spider-Man. And I love Tom Holland in the role,” Raimi said, before adding a caveat. “If I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey, or he’d break my neck.”

That said, the chances of Raimi and Maguire reteaming for another “Spider-Man” movie seem to look a little better every day. The director continues to talk about his passion for the character at every chance he gets.

“If there was a great story there, I think it’d be […] my love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota,” Raimi said in another interview. “It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.