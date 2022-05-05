Kim Cattrall Had Her Own ‘Jockstrap’ on ‘Sex and the City’ Pre-Intimacy Coordinators

The "Sex and the City" alum said costume designer Patricia Field created a "K.C. cup" to cover her genitals during graphic sex scenes.

What’s “Sex and the City” without sex?

Back in 1998, there was no such thing as an intimacy coordinator, and Kim Cattrall really bared all as PR maven-slash-token sexpot Samantha. In fact, Cattrall turned down the role three times at then-age 42. “I didn’t think I could do it,” Cattrall explained in a new Variety interview.

Of course, after years of playing the iconic character, Cattrall now has a new stipulation: “I don’t want to be nude anymore. I’m just not interested. I feel like I filled my quota on that one — and without an intimacy coach.”

Cattrall recalled “SATC” love scenes including “someone from the wardrobe department holding a housecoat for you when they said ‘cut’ or putting a towel over you” between takes. And famed costume designer Patricia Field apparently made a special device to hide Cattrall’s genitals.

“On ‘Sex and the City,’ the most I ever got was for Pat Field to make this — she called it a ‘K.C. Cup’ that would cover, like a jockstrap, both actors if the scene required it,” the “How I Met Your Father” star explained, citing her initials for the flap. “Some guys had never acted before. It was their first job. And they were nervous something might happen.”

Now, 24 years later, Cattrall shared her gratitude for a “fairy godmother” intimacy coordinator on the Peacock series “Queer as Folk.”

“There’s a person on set every time there’s an intimacy scene, and you’re protected,” Cattrall said. “It’s a much safer place to be.”

Cattrall turned down a third “SATC” movie allegedly due to a storyline involving Miranda’s 14-year-old son Brady sending inappropriate photos to Samantha. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me,” Cattrall said.

Of course, the Emmy nominee isn’t the first ’80s and ’90s star to discuss the shifts in simulated sex onscreen. Sharon Stone previously opened up about being topless in her first film “Irreconcilable Differences,” and “Indecent Proposal” director Adrian Lyne discussed the differences of filming love scenes in the 20th vs. 21st century.

HBO intimacy coordinator Alicia Rodis told IndieWire that blocking love scenes is akin to choreographing stunts. Rodis is also a founding member of Intimacy Directors and Coordinators, which works with SAG-AFTRA to implement industry-wide standards for safe simulated sex on set.

