Sony Tops All VOD Charts with ‘Morbius’ and a Reduced-Price ‘Uncharted’

No streamer? No problem! Sony continues to excel on VOD after a lengthy run in theatrical release.

After a rare week when no Sony Pictures VOD release ranked #1 on any of the charts, the studio leads on all three. “Morbius” ($19.99) topped Vudu, which favors higher-priced PVODs with ranking by revenue, while “Uncharted” ($5.99), took #1 at the volume-driven iTunes and Google Play.

The “Spider-Man” offshoot (and second sequel to “Venom”) was lackluster in theaters compared to expectations (it did $73 million domestic/$163 million worldwide). But with an $80 million production cost, it still has a shot of making a profit from post-theatrical returns.

Of note is that again Sony, despite the quick burnout of “Morbius” in theaters, went with a 45 days+ window. That is less of a wait than “Uncharted” or “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($5.99). Their patience has had its awards. Not only is “Uncharted” sustaining a long and elevated run, “No Way” also remains on the chart more than two months after its initial home release.

The three Sony films were among eight to chart across the board. Three in their second week — “Bad Guys” (Universal), “The Northman” (Focus), and “The Lost City” (Paramount), all $19.99 — returned to mostly higher spots. The animated “Bad Guys” placed the best of the three.

“The Lost City” grossed more than the other two combined, but lags behind both. Its play on Paramount+ is likely one reason, with the other two titles not yet streaming. It also was a conventional 45-day release.

“Dog” (United Artists) and “Moonfall” (Lionsgate), both now $5.99, rounded out the all-charts titles. “Sing 2” (Universal/$5.99), now in its sixth month out on VOD, dropped off Vudu this week.

Two other new releases had lower placement. “Memory” (Open Road/$19.99), aided by its PVOD price, is #8 at Vudu. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” (Briancliffe/$5.99), which he co-directed and stars in, made #10 at Google Play.

Netflix returns to a top-heavy original top 10 with”Senior Year” starring Rebel Wilson again at #1. It was produced by Paramount, which makes its appearance at a rival streamer unusual but the two companies have an active relationship. That extends to another new entry this week. “Jackass 4.5,” with footage not seen in the current “Jackass Forever” (now on PVOD and streaming). Ultimately, Paramount + will take this back.

With “Top Gun: Maverick” coming out this week, the 1986 original (an ancient title to place on Netflix’s top 10) is #8. Again, the vagaries of streaming. This would seem to be an obvious title for the studio’s in-house streamer, but whether Netflix retains rights from past deals or they made a specific deal for this prime period is unclear.

Two other new originals reinforce their eclectic nature. “Perfect Pairing,” an Australia-set rom-com with Victoria Justice has an American finding unexpected results when she visits a sheep ranch is #2. The Danish “Toscana,” a romance set in Tuscany, is #6.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for May 22. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

2. Morbius (Sony) – $19.99

3. The Northman (Focus) – $19.99

4. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Lost City (Paramount) – $19.99

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

10. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

2. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

3. Morbius (Sony) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Northman (Focus) – $19.99

6. The Lost City (Paramount) – $19.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

9. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

10. Good Mourning (Briarcliffe) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers May 15-21

1. Morbius (Sony) – $19.99

2. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Northman (Focus) – $19.99

4. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Lost City (Paramount) – $19.99

6. Dog (United Artists) – $5.99

7. Ambulance (Universal) – $19.99

8. Memory (Open Road) – $19.99

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

10. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, May 23; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Senior Year (2022 Netflix original)

2. Perfect Pairing (2022 Netflix original)

3. Jackass 4.5 (2022 Netflix original)

4. Ben Is Back (2018 theatrical release)

5. Our Father (2022 Netflix original documentary)

6. Toscana (2022 Danish Netflix original)

7. Borrego (2002 VOD release)

8. Operation Mincemeat (2022 Netflix British original)

9. Top Gun (1986 theatrical release)

10, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005 theatrical release)

