‘Stranger Things’ Creators Had ‘Total Meltdown’ Over Season 4 Spoilers in Monopoly Game

A "Stranger Things" Netflix Monopoly game spoils major plot points for the upcoming fourth season, out May 27.

The Monopoly board has turned everything Upside Down.

Leaked images from an official Monopoly “Stranger Things” tie-in reportedly reveal Season 4 spoilers for the Netflix hit series, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer are not having it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix was frustrated with the retail mishap but according to sources, The Duffer Brothers were not even consulted about the game and had a “total meltdown” over the spoilers going public before Season 4 premieres May 27.

A Reddit thread claimed the game was bought at “a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample.”

The post continued, “If it was placed on the floor ahead of schedule (I have no idea, but I’m assuming so since it contains spoilers and has no presence online for purchase), it was probably the fault of an employee improperly processing shipment. Netflix can’t really do anything except maybe write a pissed-off letter to Target, who can fire the employee if they care enough. Maybe they can fine them, but that would be an issue for Target buyers and the Netflix counterparts to sort out.”

Purchase details of the Reddit poster have not been confirmed. Stores are currently advertising the new “Stranger Things” Monopoly boards geared toward past seasons. However, Season 4 versions are listed for resale on eBay.

A source close to “Stranger Things” told THR that while producers have approval over the show’s promotional merchandising, the scale of the “Stranger Things” franchise is larger than any other Netflix series and the Monopoly game must have “accidentally passed go.”

The insider said, “Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into Season 5.”

“Stranger Things 4” picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Season 4 is split into two parts, with Volume 1 debuting May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1.

The series is set to conclude after five seasons, with rumors of a spin-off underway.

