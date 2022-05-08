‘Succession’ Creator Says Season 4 Is Almost Completely Written

Jesse Armstrong also answered questions about how long he expects the show to run.

One show that nobody wants to wait for is “Succession,” which ended its blockbuster third season with a jaw-dropping finale. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, and fans may get to see it sooner than they think. Speaking to press at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong gave fans the clearest update yet.

“We’re almost done with the writing for Season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said (via Variety). “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

“Succession” continues to be a massive hit for HBO with ratings improving each year, and it remains a favorite at the Emmy race this fall. It won nine Primetime Emmy awards in 2020, including the night’s top prize, Outstanding Drama Series. Jeremy Strong won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Cherry Jones won for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. The show also won Emmys in the writing, directing, casting, and editing categories.

Despite the success that the series enjoys, Armstrong said that there is an eventual end in sight. When asked about his plans to end the series, Armstrong was coy, although he was careful to note that everything is still going strong right now.

“I won’t answer that one precisely,” he said. “I don’t think it should go on forever. But we’re still having fun at the moment.”

