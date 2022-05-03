Sundance Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates, Readies Hybrid Event

The 2023 festival will take place both in-person and virtually from January 19 through 29.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will officially be held in person from January 19 to 29, 2023. Submissions for next year’s festival are now open on Film Freeway.

The nonprofit Sundance Institute also announced today that the 2023 festival will also take place as a hybrid event with online access as well as in-person festivities in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” Festival Director Tabitha Jackson said in an official statement. “We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

The program, including world-premiere feature films, short films, episodic work, and a full New Frontier program, will be larger than those presented digitally in the prior two years. Pass and package information for both online and in-person participation will be shared closer to the festival, as will detailed health safety and vaccination guidance.

Sundance canceled its plans to host the 2022 festival in-person, opting instead for a fully digital experience, continuing its 2021 protocols with online programming and select screenings at arthouse theaters across the U.S. The 2020 festival (its last to be experienced fully in person) drew some 117,000 people, including 44,000 from out-of-state locations like New York City and Los Angeles.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival crowned Nikyatu Jusu‘s feature directorial debut “Nanny” with the coveted U.S. Dramatic title, and Audience Awards were earned by U.S. documentary “Navalny” and Cooper Raiff’s narrative feature “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

For the 2022 festival, 53 percent of jury prize-winning features were directed by one or more women, and 42 percent were directed by one or more people of color.

The 2021 edition premiered Academy Award Best Picture winner “CODA,” as well as Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul.”

Submissions for the 2023 festival will be screened by programmers led by Director of Programming Kim Yutani.

Feature film submissions close August 12 (early), September 5 (official), and September 26 (late), 2022. Short film submissions close August 1 (early), August 19 (official), and September 5 (late), 2022. New Frontier submissions close August 5 (early), August 22 (official), and September 9 (late), 2022. Episodic content submissions close August 8 (early), August 26 (official), and September 12 (late), 2022.

