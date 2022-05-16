‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer: Jensen Ackles Debuts as Murderous Soldier Boy

It's confirmed that even supe-hating Butcher (Karl Urban) gains superhero powers for 24 hours at a time as new allegiances are formed.

Soldier Boy certainly is no Superman.

In the latest trailer for Season 3 of Prime Video’s “The Boys,” premiering June 3, new supe Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) makes his debut — complete with a bloody murder sequence by plowing his shield into the face of a presumed baddie.

Set one year since the events of the critically acclaimed Season 2, “The Boys” kicks off with Homelander (Anthony Starr) completing his apology tour for “falling in love with the wrong woman” — ahem, an ageless Nazi named Klara Risinger, aka Stormfront (Aya Cash), who helped found the sinister Vought conglomerate — and Hughie (Jack Quaid) becoming a senior analyst for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs.

Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) is applauded for not killing supes and laying off the booze. That is, until Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) presents Butcher with vials to make him a superhero for just 24 hours a time to properly put a stop to crazed Homelander’s world-shattering agenda.

Even Starlight (Erin Moriarty) knows that a grieving Homelander who has “lost his mind” must now meet his end. The first trailer showing off Butcher’s newfound powers debuted during 2022 SXSW.

The official synopsis of the series reads: “Intent on stopping corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.”

Joining The Boys season 3 is “Supernatural” alum Ackles as Soldier Boy, Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Langston Kerman as Eagle the Archer, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

“The Boys” is based on the New York Times-bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, along with showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Series regular Laz Alonso revealed to Collider that Season 3 uses over three times the amount of blood that was featured in Season 2, and “The Boys” showrunner Kripke confirmed that Season 3 will also adapt part of the “Herogasm” six-issue comic book spinoff. As IndieWire previously wrote, the “Herogasm” plot finds various superheroes pretending to leave Earth to fight an alien threat so they can go on a retreat to an island resort to participate in a drug-fueled orgy.

“The Boys” returns Friday, June 3 on Prime Video with the first three episodes. New episodes will be available weekly each Friday, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.

Check out the trailer below.

