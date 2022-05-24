‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie Ever

Evans plays a sociopath assassin opposite Gosling's CIA mercenary in the $200-million spy thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Ryan Gosling has been absent from cinemas since he starred in 2018’s “First Man,” but that’s about to change in a big way. The actor is returning to the big screen as a deadly CIA killer in Netflix’s massive blockbuster, “The Gray Man.” Chris Evans co-headlines the new film from Joe and Anthony Russo, which was adapted from Mark Greaney’s bestselling book series.

Gosling stars as “Sierra Six,” a top CIA mercenary who keeps his identity secret due to the sensitive missions he works on. But when he stumbles onto some dark secrets about the agency that were supposed to stay hidden, the tables are soon turned and he becomes the target of one of the government’s other top assassins, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Gosling recently spoke about his character, saying that his ingenuity is matched only by his sense of humor.

“In almost every scene, we tried to set it up so that he was at a disadvantage. And it becomes about watching him use whatever is in his environment to gain leverage,” he said. “And what he uses most consistently is a sense of humor. It’s a survival tool. If he can find what’s funny about the absurdity of the situation, he can distance himself from the danger of it.”

In addition to Gosling and Evans, the star-studded cast includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Alfred Woodard.

While Netflix has enjoyed massive success in the television space and released critically acclaimed films that contend for Oscars, one accomplishment that has eluded them is making a bona fide blockbuster. This $200 million film, the company’s most expensive production to date, is a clear attempt to change that. Netflix pulled out all the stops to compete with studio blockbusters, enlisting several of Hollywood’s biggest stars and bringing in directors with a proven track record of box office success.

Netflix is hoping that the film will launch a franchise that can be an asset to the streaming service for years to come. If the trailer is any indication, the plan is off to a good start.

“The Gray Man” will receive a theatrical release on July 15, 2022 before streaming on Netflix a week later. You can watch the trailer below:

