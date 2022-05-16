Fox Has ‘No Regrets’ About Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ Despite Walkouts

"'The Masked Singer' is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments," Fox president Rob Wade said.

Fox is no stranger to controversy, and the network sure doesn’t mind being the topic of debate.

During a May 16 press call, Fox president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade told reporters that he had “absolutely no regrets” over casting disgraced attorney and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani on “The Masked Singer.” Giuliani’s performance led to judge walkouts, with Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke leaving the stage.

“‘The Masked Singer’ is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what [we] accomplished whether it was on set or with the viewers at home,” Wade said.

Deadline previously reported rumors of Giuliani appearing on the singing competition show back in February.

Wade joked, “My only regret or surprise was obviously that the reveal was spoiled but kudos to [Deadline], please just don’t do it again.”

Giuliani’s episode aired April 20 with his unmasking accompanying a farewell performance of “Bad to the Bone.”

Host Nick Cannon asked Giuliani why he would venture into reality TV, saying, “Well, Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re on ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Giuliani credited his granddaughter Grace for inspiring him to take chances. “I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said. “And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years.”

Judge Jeong muttered “I’m done” and left the set as the credits rolled. Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger asked, “Is that Robert Duvall?” before Giuliani was officially announced.

Co-judge Thicke added, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.” Meanwhile, Jenny McCarthy was dancing to Giuliani’s song.

Politician Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York last year when a court found that he had made “demonstrably false” statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. His appearance on “The Masked Singer” led to audience backlash, with one viewer writing, “We really have failed as a society.”

“The Masked Singer” was renewed for an eighth season, as announced on May 16.

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio.

