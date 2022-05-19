‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer: Meet Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargreeves

Page's character Vanya Hargreeves now goes by Viktor and uses he/him pronouns in Season 3.

Netflix’s comic book adaptation “The Umbrella Academy” returns for a third season while marking a notable milestone for transgender representation onscreen.

After lead star Elliot Page came out as trans in 2020, the Netflix series includes Page’s character also coming out as Viktor Hargreeves, who uses he/him pronouns. Page announced the news for his character in March, teasing a first look image for the third season. Netflix confirmed the introduction of Viktor, writing, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy,” streaming June 22, picks up after the group put a stop to 1963’s doomsday. The Umbrella Academy members return home to the present but soon realize that the timeline split has drastic consequences. Per an official season synopsis, the icy Sparrow Academy clashes with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off.

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong,” the Netflix description reads. “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Related 'Bridgerton' Star Charithra Chandran Opens Up About 'Daily Struggle' of Colorism

'Halftime' Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Relives 'Hustlers' Oscars Heartbreak and Battle to Be 'Taken Seriously' Related The 45 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 21st Century, from 'Tenet' to 'Dune'

The 30 Best Plot Twists of the 21st Century, Ranked

Showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman returns to helm the third season, starring Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

Jeff F. King serves as executive producer and director, with Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Jeremy Webb, and comic book authors Gabriel Bá and Gerard Way executive producing alongside producer Steve Wakefield.

Elliot Page most recently appeared onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards as part of a 15-year anniversary tribute to “Juno,” the film that earned him an Academy Award nomination in 2007. Page was joined onstage by his “Juno” co-stars J.K. Simmons and Jennifer Garner to present the Best Original Screenplay award, which went to Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast.”

“The Umbrella Academy” was last seen on Netflix with Season 2 in 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.