Taika Waititi Calls Out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Auto-Captions for Outrageous Dialogue Mix-Ups

Not even Taika Waititi could write such inadvertently hilarious dialogue.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” writer/director, who penned the MCU script with co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, took to Twitter to joke about the messed-up auto-captions for the new trailer, released May 23. The film will premiere in theaters July 8.

“Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they’re going to need to learn different accents,” Oscar winner Waititi wrote. “Nice one, @Twitter technology!”

The “Thor: Ragnarok” filmmaker screenshotted a series of stills from the “Love and Thunder” trailer to capture just how outrageous the auto-generated captions were. Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher is shown saying “Oh gosh, well die,” while Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is captioned as assuring Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) that he understands her “from my sensing feelings.”

“This movie is going to be a wild ride for the hearing impaired,” Waititi tweeted with a screengrab of dialogue written as “sure we help them and eventually grape.”

“The Boys” actor Anthony Starr replied with crying laughing emojis, as fans responded with grape-related memes.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” picks up after the fall of Asgard and the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” during which Thor (Hemsworth) attempts to find inner peace but is hindered by the threat of Gorr (Bale) extinguishing the gods. Thor enlists the help of Korg (voiced by Waititi) and Valkyrie (Thompson) in his mission.

Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is also shown wielding the hammer Mjolnir as Mighty Thor. The team of gods also partners with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, in addition to Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (voicing Groot), and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.

Waititi has called the film “the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” adding, “I definitely feel like we put everything — every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character — into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

The Marvel film is produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Todd Hallowell. “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres in theaters on July 8 as part of Phase Four of the MCU rollout.

Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! pic.twitter.com/p2fatrqKdr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

This movie is gonna be a wild ride for the hearing impaired. pic.twitter.com/Qfk8vi610l — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

