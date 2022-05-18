George Miller Drops Insane ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ First Footage — Watch

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba star in the "Mad Max: Fury Road" director's latest, and it's going to be a twisted ride.

Dreaming of genie takes on a whole new meaning in George Miller’s twisted sprawling fantasy “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

The film debuts at 2022 Cannes and Tilda Swinton stars as a scholar who encounters a Djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, unfolding in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to decades-spanning consequences neither expected. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” premieres in theaters August 31. Check out the first footage below.

The teaser shows Elba’s character being horrifically sucked back into an urn, while Swinton as academic Dr. Alithea Binnie rides a train wearing a face mask. A succession of lush images is juxtaposed with a leering god-like figure. The trio of wishes are informed by Elba, recalling his origin story as a Dijinn, leading to Swinton’s Binnie making a shocking decision.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” marks director Miller’s return to film after 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which also debuted at Cannes out of competition.

Related Reinaldo Marcus Green Open to Directing James Bond, but 'Let's See If Idris Wants to Do It'

George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Will Premiere at Cannes 2022 Related 41 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Nightmare Film Shoots: 28 of the Most Grueling Films Ever Made

While Miller has teased a more dialogue-driven focus rather than “Fury Road”-style insanity, this teaser certainly tells a different story. “Three Thousand Years” does however mark a “Mad Max: Fury Road” reunion behind the camera, with writer-director Miller collaborating with longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell, cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel, hair and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, set decorator Lisa Thompson, composer Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL, casting director Nikki Barrett, first AD P.J. Voeten, stunt coordinator Guy Norris, and prosthetics expert Sheldon Wade.

Miller penned the script along with August Gore, based on A.S. Byatt’s short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.” Dean Hood, Craig McMahon, and Kevin Sun serve as executive producers.

The film, which is already leading awards season buzz, was originally slated for a September 2021 release, but COVID-19-related production delays stalled the release. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” was supposed to be shot in Istanbul and London before quarantine led production to take place in Miller’s native Australia. MGM has the North American rights and will distribute the film via its United Artists Releasing label.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” arrives in theaters August 31.

Check out the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.