‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Trips Out in George Miller’s Mad World

Idris Elba stars as a mystical, wish-granting Dijinn in George Miller's fantasy epic, in theaters August 31.

Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is just trying to keep things in order.

Oscar-winner Swinton stars as Alithea, an academic content with leading a life of reason and logic. However, all of her beliefs are thrown into a tailspin after encountering a Djinn, played by Idris Elba, while attending a conference in Istanbul. Suddenly Alithea has the chance to make three wishes that will come true, in exchange for the Dijinn’s freedom.

The mystical plot of writer-director George Miller’s long-awaited “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is expertly matched with jaw-dropping special effects. The film debuts in theaters August 31 after premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival out of competition

Per an official synopsis, Alithea’s wishes present two problems: First, she doubts that the Dijinn is real and second, since she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, Alithea is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Miller co-wrote the screenplay with Augusta Gore, based on A.S. Byatt’s short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.” Dean Hood, Craig McMahon, and Kevin Sun executive produce the film, which was originally slated for a September 2021 release before COVID-19 production delays.

While Miller has described “Three Thousand Years of Longing” as the “anti-‘Mad Max'” with a more dialogue-driven storyline. The feature is a follow-up to his 2015 critically acclaimed “Mad Max: Fury Road” epic and marks the latest collaboration with “Fury Road” cinematographer John Seale, producing partner Doug Mitchell, editor Margaret Sixel, hair and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, set decorator Lisa Thompson, composer Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL, casting director Nikki Barrett, first AD P.J. Voeten, stunt coordinator Guy Norris, and prosthetics expert Sheldon Wade.

After “Three Thousand Years,” Miller will helm “Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular warrior role originated by Charlize Theron. Warner Bros. has that film — still in pre-production — set for a May 24, 2024, release date.

Miller last premiered a film at Cannes with the release of “Fury Road,” which played the festival out of competition in 2015. The following year, Miller served as president of the Cannes jury. In 2022, the acclaimed director returned to the festival with “Three Thousand Years.”

Check out the trailer below.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” premieres August 31.

